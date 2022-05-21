2023: I have experience, I'm the most qualified aspirant - Osinbajo

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said among presidential aspirants jostling to succeed President Muhammad Buhari in 2023, he is the most experienced and most qualified to be the next president of the country.

Osinbajo, who was in Osun State to consult with the delegates of All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Larooye, in Osogbo, the state capital.

He noted that his aspiration was necessitated by his commitment to offering himself for service to the people and the nation.

According to him, his interventions as the vice president and the acting president has exposed him to the peculiarities and opportunities in the country, adding that he is determined to build on this and place the country on the pedestal of development.

He said: “I have come to speak with the members of APC in the state ahead of the presidential election. As a presidential aspirant in APC, I have come to meet with the delegates of the party who will be voting at the forthcoming national convention of the party. I’ve been to various states and Osun is important.

“I have served in government for seven years, vice president and acting president inclusive. I have the experience needed and capable of leading the country. There is no part of Nigerian governance that I don’t understand.

“Kabiyesi, I am here to pay homage first, I can’t come to Osogbo and just speak to the party delegates without visiting you. My coming to Osogbo is very important, our people need someone that is capable.”

Responding, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun described the vice president as intelligent person who he said had performed tremendously well when he acted as the president of the country.

He said: “We are grateful that you recognised our essence that was why you deemed it fit to visit the palace.

“Tinubu has been here and I promised him that we will pray for him not knowing that someone of a higher position would still come around.

“Having served as vice president and acting president knows much about the governance and happenings in the government circle. When you acted as the vice president, you performed tremendously well. I am the king and the two aspirants have come to me for Royal blessings which will be done.

“Osinbajo, we know that you are capable and very intelligent. But when you get there, don’t watch Osogbo suffer, come to our aid.”

The deputy governor of the state , Benedict Alabi had earlier welcomed the vice president and his entourage to the state on behalf of the governor, Gboyega Oyetola whom he said was out of the state for official engagement.