By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Hon. Lasun Yussuf, a former deputy speaker of the house of representatives and governorship candidate of Labour Party in the July 16 election in Osun State, Rt. has raised alarm of threat to life by some political assailants.

Yussuf raised the alarm against the backdrop of his campaign office that was vandalized by suspected political hoodlums.

Addressing journalist in his campaign office in Osogbo on Friday, Hon. Yussuf said, happenings in recent times, particularly since he secured the ticket of the Labour Party to contest the July election in Osun State, portend danger to his life.

He said, “as a politician, I believed this was one of those antics in politics by some politicians, until I started noticing open confrontations being carried too far, which the public, especially security agents, must be aware of.

“I hereby seize this opportunity to intimate the press and public about the ugly incident at our campaign office yesterday and some previous physical attacks on my person and my entourage in the past two weeks. All these ugly attacks on me personally and my campaign office point to the fact that my life and all others involved in my Gubernatorial Campaign in Osun are in SERIOUS DANGER!!!”

“Last week some political thugs abruptly stopped my convoy threatening and warning me of several planned attacks if we refuse to back from our gubernatorial campaign. In fact, to put it straight, I was told POINT BLANK that my life is in danger and that they will continue to trail me to attack me and also disrupt all my campaign activities and events anywhere in Osun State.

“At exactly 11pm yesterday, some political thugs numbering about eight stormed my campaign office at Oroki Estate, barely 30 minutes after we all left for the day. They came with cutlasses, guns and other weapons and descended on my billboards, signposts and windows of the gate house, destroying everything in sight.

“The Night Guard in Panic came out to challenge them with all his might. He was however, able to battle them causing them to run away. But this happened after they had destroyed everything outside the campaign office while the Night Guard’s resistance prevented them from gaining entrance to the campaign office”

“Therefore I seize this opportunity to intimate the public and the whole world that my political opponents have sponsored some thugs to be after my life and to disturb our gubernatorial campaign. The Security Operatives are hereby put on Red alert in this respect”

“State here unequivocally that nothing can stop our campaign and no threats can stop me from becoming governor of Osun State come July 16 2022. I am peace loving and expect all contestants to be. Thuggery and hooliganism or employing violence to win election will not work this time around! Even using money will not!”