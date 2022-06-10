1,834 Nigerians die in 3,345 road accidents in 3 months — NBS

As much as 1,834 persons died out of 3,345 road accidents that occurred across country between January and March 2022, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The NBS in a report titled, “Road Transport Data Q1 2022,” however, showed that there was a decline of 1.82% from last year’s October to December which recorded 3,407.

In the report that was published on Wednesday, NBS said there were 871 fatal accidents and 374 minor ones in the period under review, as 1,487 males and 1,834 females lost their lives.

The statement reads: “In Q1 2022, total road traffic crashes were 3,345, showing a decrease of 1.82% from Q4 2021, which recorded 3,407

“Disaggregating crashes into categories showed that serious cases in Q1 2022 were higher with 2,100 compared to fatal and minor cases with 871 and 374 respectively.

“Nevertheless, serious cases of crashes were lower by 4.50% in Q1 2022 relative to Q4 2021 recorded at 2,199. Similarly, fatal cases showed a decline of 1.91% in Q1 2022 as against 888 in Q4 2021. In addition, minor cases rose from 320 in Q4 2021 to 374 in Q1 2022.

“In terms of sex distribution of persons killed in road traffic crashes, 1,487 males (adult and child)) were killed in Q1 2022, accounting for 81.00% of 1,834 persons killed in total. On the other hand, females (adult and child) killed stood at 347 (19.00%) of the total persons killed.

“Looking at injuries sustained, more males (adult and child) were injured compared to females (adult and child) during the period of review. In Q1 2022, 7,842 males (adult and child) were injured, accounting for 76.18% of 10,294 injured in total.”

Furthering the report, NBS stated that commercial vehicles were mostly affected recording 5,323 while the North–Central geo-political zone recorded highest number of auto crashes with 1,095.

The statement adds: “The number of vehicles involved in road traffic crashes was 5,316 in Q1 2022, lower compared to Q4 2021 which recorded 5,323. This indicated a decline of 0.13% in Q1 2022.

“Moreso, in Q1 2022, commercial vehicles were mostly affected with 3,635, compared to private, government and diplomatic vehicles which recorded 1,648, 55 and 1 respectively.

“On a zonal basis, the North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes in Q1 2022 with 1,095, followed by the South-West with 887.

“In terms of casualties, the North-Central recorded the highest with 3,582, followed by the North West with 2,713, while the South East recorded the least with 711.”