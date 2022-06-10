Court sentences killers of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter to death by hanging

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced three of four suspected killers of 58-year-old daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunri to death by hanging.

The suspects, Muhammed Shehu Usman, Adamu Adamu,and Lawal Mazaje, were convicted by Justice Williams Olamide for conspiracy to murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The court, however discharged and acquitted the fourth defendant, Auwalu Abubakar, 25 for conspiracy.

The police also alleged that the suspects also murdered one Ogunbiyi Matthew aged 65 and also kidnapped one Gerald Igboayaka the same day Funke Olakunri was murdered along Ore/ ljebu Ode Expressway on July 12th, 2019.