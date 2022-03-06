With all sense of regards and esteemed honor to the billionaire industrialist, an exceptional entrepreneur, academician of high repute, an achiever per excellence and philanthropist, Dr. Deji Adeleke.

I heartily congratulate and thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfillments.

You are such a gentle and softhearted fellow, giving yourself to bring hope and unrelenting efforts towards the liberation of the downtrodden, the voiceless, the vulnerable, and feeble in the society.

The service you render to humanity has made life worth living for many. Blessed indeed are the cheerful givers. I am very proud to be associated with you and your family sir.

May GOD continually bless and preserve you, Dr. Deji Adeleke for your pristine and selfless philanthropism. {Amen}.

Akogun Lere Oyewumi, Ph.D