The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has died, aged 83.

The monarch died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, after 52 years on the throne.

His remains were brought to Oyo town, 62 kilometres from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began.

Alaafin Adeyemi was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House of the famous Oyo town.

In his younger age, he was a lover of boxing and was indeed a boxer but had to retire early due to his coronation.

Adeyemi became the Alaafin of Oyo in November 18, 1970, succeeding Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I, during the governorship of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, after the civil war. He was known popularly as Iku Baba Yeye.

During his reign, Oba Adeyemi permanently chaired the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

In 1975, the head of state General Murtala Muhammed included Oba Adeyemi in his entourage to the hajj.

In 1980, he was appointed as the chancellor of Uthman dan Fodiyo University in Sokoto. He held the position till 1992.

In 1990, President Ibrahim Babangida appointed him Amir-ul-Hajj in recognition of his commitment to the consolidation of Islam in Nigeria.

The late Alaafin was married to Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, his senior wife. However, he had about twelve junior wives, whom he attended events with.

His junior wives included Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Ayaba Mujidat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rukayat Adeyemi, Ayaba Folashade Adeyemi, Ayaba Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Ayaba Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Ayaba Omobolanle Adeyemi, Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Ayaba Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, and Ayaba Damilola Adeyemi.

The Alaafin has numerous children, though the exact number is uncertain