By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Mr Bola Oyebamiji, Osun State Commissioner for Finance, and Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele, caretaker chairman for Obokun East Local Council Development Area, Ilare Ijesha, have congratulated the First Lady of the State, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola on the occasion of her 62nd birthday celebration, describing her as a virtous woman who has positively impacted lives.

The Commissioner In a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday said, Mrs Oyetola, Chairperson, Southern Governor’s Wives’ Forum, has demonstrated a high sense of commitment and passion for the welfare of the down trodden as Osun first lady in the last three and half years as firstlady.

While praying for many more years of celebration for Mrs Oyetola who he said has impacted his life personally, Oyebamiji stated that the firstlady has been very supportive to him and has hugely helped in cementing the bond that exist between him and Governor Oyetola.

The Commissioner also praised the firstlady for being a strong pillar of support to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the quest to build a virile economy for the state, adding that it is evidently clear that the Governor’s string of successes has been because he has a supportive wife.

The message reads in part, “I heartily felicitate and rejoice with a sincere woman of value, a strong pillar of support to our Governor in the quest to take our state to the next level of development, a woman who has impacted the lives of so many down trodden positively.

“This is also an opportunity to let the world know that our amiable firstlady has been a God sent to me, she has been instrumental to the strong bond that exist between me and Mr Governor especially when political traducers attempted to raise a non existing political rancour between me and Governor Oyetola. She has continued to be supportive to me in all things and I am eternally grateful,” he said.

“I am not surprised that you are the Chairperson, Southern Governor’s Wives’ Forum, your passion and commitment to improve the living condition of the less previledged in our society is touching, the manner of your approach to issues that affect women and children in Osun is heartwarming and this underscores the fact that you are a true mother of the state.

“You are indeed a great woman, the level of success being recorded by your husband, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in over three years of his administration is all due to your support and desire for the growth and development of our dear state.

“On this occasion of your birthday, I wish you joy, peace, sound health and Allah’s benevolence in every aspect of your life, and may almighty Allah continue to spare your life to witness many more years.”

On his part, Hon. Bamidele, has described the state’s First Lady as a special breed and uncommon woman, who has proved to the world that power and humanity are inseparable; just as he rejoiced with her on her 62nd birthday anniversary.

Hon. Bamidele, in a congratulatory message personally issued and signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo over the weekend, applauded the listening ability of the first lady, which he stressed to be a special gift from God.

He averred that, Mrs Oyetola’s enthusiastic, generous, helpful nature, dedication and commitment to the right course have been evidential in the exceptional performance of his husband, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, whom he described as a performing Governor and Father of all.

Hon Bamidele posited that, Osun first lady remains an iconic woman and the perfect face for women empowerment across the globe as well as source of motivation to Women and Children in the state.

He eulogised her passion for total eradication of Female Genital Multilation and girls trafficking, which has in no small measure, helped to safeguard “our female child in the state”.

He therefore, on behalf of the entire people of Obokun East LCDA, wishes “the most lovely First Lady” happy birthday with blessings and prays she witness many more in good health and wealth.