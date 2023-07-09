By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Deputy Minority Leader Of the Senate, Akogun Lere Oyewumi has lauded Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke for choosing right thinking Osun indigenes as nominees for Commissioners and special advisers, saying the calibre of the people chosen will add glamour to the success of the PDP administration in the state.

Senator Oyewumi stated this in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo over the weekend.

He expressed confidence in the ability of those nominated to deliver, describing them as those with the requisite capacity and sterling experience to stir the affairs of the state.

Akogun Oyewumi stressed that those who made the list are resourceful, ingenious, and practical politicians, adept listeners, and charismatic leaders with a knack for getting desired results.

“They have over the years proven beyond reasonable doubt that they’re strategists, resourceful, team-player and leaders per excellence in various capacities” he added

Oyewumi equally lauded Governor Adeleke and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party for the insight, thoughtfulness, and magnanimous in considering the nominees for the position.

“It is our hope and belief that the nominees would be confirmed and have a smooth working relationship with Sen. Ademola Adeleke’s administration that’s committed to any idea or process that will accelerate the development of the state” he concluded