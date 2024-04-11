Eid-Al- Fitri: Oyewumi Congratulates Muslim Ummah, urges them to imbibe virtues of Islam

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Kamorudeen Lere Oyewumi has joined others in congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the conclusion of Ramadan fast.

In his Sallah message to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period, Sen. Oyewumi stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

He urged Muslims to project Islam through good examples of love, tolerance and peaceful disposition at all times, which he said are prerequisites for protecting the perception of the religion from distortion.

Sen. Oyewumi appealed to Islamic faithful to sustain the lessons of Ramadan and replicate the same in their daily lives for a better society.

He advised the Muslims not to be carried away by only the pageantry of the Sallah, but to use it for sober reflection.

While emphasising the importance of peace, unity and tolerance among Nigerians, Oyewumi urged everyone to extend hands of support to the needy in the society as well as pray against the current security and economic situation of the country.

Sen. Oyewumi noted that he is very committed to the well-being and development of his constituents, and praised them for their resilience and patience in the face of the economic quagmire.

He tasked them to remain steadfast by applying the virtues of Ramadan through sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness for the peace, security and economic prosperity of the senatorial district, state and nation.

