He was a great fighter - Goddy Uwazurike mourns Prince Emeka Obasi

Chief Goddy Uwazurike, president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, has described Prince Emeka Obasi as a great fighter who didn’t allow challenges to stop him.

Obasi, a veteran journalist, publisher, author and PR guru passed away on Tuesday at 58.

Recalling the man he was, Uwazurike, in a condolence message on Wednesday, said he lived a very active life and believed in Ndigbo till the end of his life.

“Emeka Obasi is gone! He was a fighter. He lived with a debilitating illness for years. He didn’t allow it to stop him,” Uwazurike said.

“Now, it’s over. He lived an active life. He believed in Ndigbo till the end.”

Uwazurike recalled an encounter with Obasi during his late father’s burial, noting that it was an event that brought together the whole is who in Nigeria.

“IBB and other top Generals attended the burial of the father of Emeka in Umuahia Ibeku some years ago. I teased him that he is a great man to have IBB at his Dad’s funeral. His answer? Small me!!!”

It’s a vintage Emeka response to anyone once he is presented as an influencial man !!.

“Zik’s Leadership Prize became an international success essentially because of the drive of Emeka. He was very intelligent and never accepted excuses for failing to do a satisfactory work.

“When cometh another Emeka!”