Senator Oyewumi empowers constituents

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and senator representing Osun West at the senate, Akogun Lere Oyewumi Ph.D, on Sunday, empowered constituents in different entrepreneurial skills acquisition.

Oyewumi during the grand empowerment programme, also doled out cash grants to over 800 youths and women across Osun West Senatorial District to support their entrepreneurial ventures and skill acquisition.

At the event which was well attended by political leaders and stakeholders, Senator Oyewumi who was flanked by his wife, Mrs Omolara Oyewumi, reaffirmed his commitment towards the betterment of the people of the senatorial district.

He said the event marked a testament of his dedication to uplift the people of Osun West.

Speaking at the event, held at Ikire town hall, Akog, Ikire, headquarters of Irewole local government of Osun state, the State People’s Democratic Party, Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, praised the senator’s relentless efforts in executing various empowerment programmes for the indigenes.

According to him, “This would be the seventh empowerment program organized by Senator Oyewumi in less than two years”

He expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the party for the senator’s consistent focus on bettering the lives of his constituents.

In his welcome address, Osun West Senatorial District Chairman, Hon. Adesoye Oyetunde, highlighted the numerous projects carried out by Senator Oyewumi.

He described the senator as a true servant of the people who continuously gives back through various development initiatives.

According to Hon. Oyetunde, Senator Oyewumi’s leadership has brought significant transformation to Osun West, earning him recognition as one of the most effective public servants in the region.

The empowerment initiative is part of a broader strategy to tackle unemployment and promote self-sufficiency among the youth and women in the district.

Senator Oyewumi, while addressing the audience, emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and skill development in driving economic growth.

“This is not just about giving money; it’s about empowering you to create sustainable livelihoods that will impact generations to come,” the senator remarked.

The event also saw the participation of other prominent figures, reinforcing the PDP’s commitment to community development and the progress of Osun West. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the senator’s continuous support and vowed to make the best use of the opportunity.

