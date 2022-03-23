Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, founder of Igbo Youth Movement and Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly, has described the late Prince Emeka Obasi as a bright star who helped to brighten his path.

Obasi, an award-winning journalist and publisher Business Hallmark Newspaper, passed away on Tuesday at a Lagos hospital after an illness.

In a tribute to the departed, Evangelist Uko said Obasi was a major pillar of support for his Igbo Youth Movement, noting that the movement may not have achieved prominence without him.

Uko remarked that the late Prince Obasi was a hardworking and creative genius whose ideas bore impressive fruits.

“Prince Emeka Obasi left an inspiring legacy of hardwork, networking and creativity. He made friends easily, got along with a lot of people and experimented with a lot of ideas, many of which bore impressive fruits and impacted positively on the nation,” he said.

“Emeka’s bright ideas and successes, are remarkable and, of course, enviable. His imprint was loud and undebatable.”

Evangelist Uko noted that, “While mobilising Igbo youths in the 1990s, our paths crossed and my testimony is this: The support Emeka and his Hallmark Newspaper gave me and my Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), propped me and my young organization up. He gave us massive publicity, of which we remain deeply grateful to this day.

“Hallmark Newspaper generously covered all my IYM seminars, talkshops and rallies.

“The story of my IYM would be incomplete without the role Hallmark Newspaper played in the early days of my activism.”

According to Uko, Obasi had informed him about his health challenge few years ago, which saddened him.

“When Emeka called a few years ago and told me about his health challenge, I was saddened. When I read the book he sent me, I realised it was more serious than I thought.

“When he called me one Sunday morning, six months ago, to confirm from me about the passing of Dr Obadiah Malafiah, I had no idea we were speaking for the last time.

“Emeka was a bright star, a unique inspiration to all he met, he shone so others would benefit from his light.

“Emeka has gone the way of all mortals, may the good Lord strengthen and console his family.

“Emeka was a friend, and a brother. A workaholic and a motivator. He left too early.

“A lot of people have many positive things to say about Emeka.

“I state for the records, that the IYM wouldn’t have become what we became, without the remarkable support and assistance we received from Prince Emeka Obasi and his Hallmark Newspaper, over two decades ago.

“We remain indebted to him.

“Adieu Emeka.”