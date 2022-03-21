Prince Emeka Obasi: End of an Era

By OBINNA EZUGWU

President Muhammadu Buhari, among other prominent Nigerians have paid tribute to the late Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper who passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 after 58 years of eventful life on earth.

Obasi, an award-winning journalist, publisher, author and public relations expert, breathed his last in the evening hours of Tuesday, after battling an illness for a few years, during which period he remained active, until he suddenly broke down in the first week of March 2022 and was taken to a hospital in Lagos where he eventually passed on, after 58 years of a most eventful life.

Celebrating the man he was in a condolence message to his family and the body of journalism in Nigeria, President Buhari affirmed that Obasi, who served as Commissioner for Information in Abia, lived a patriotic life, contributing to the growth of the nation and welfare of citizens.

Speaking further in the condolence message signed on his behalf by his media aide, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, the president noted that the deceased had set up legacies like the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), which organises the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

He prayed that God would accept the soul of the departed and comfort all those mourning him.

Similarly, Anyim Pius Anyim former senate president; Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor; Senator Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State; Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor, and Chief James Ibori, former governor of Delta, among several others, paid glowing tribute to the late publisher whose death they noted is a colossal loss to the media industry and the country as whole.

Anyim in his condolence message commiserated with Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi over the passing of her husband, describing the late publisher as a unique personality who will be sorely missed.

In the message, Anyim particularly affirmed that the news of Obasi’s passing was quite a tough pill to swallow:

“It was a rude shock for me to receive the very sad news of the passing of your dear husband, Prince Emeka Obasi. All the while he was sick, we all prayed and trusted God for his recovery. Emeka himself always sounded confident that he was going to recover fully,” Anyim said.

“We cannot question God for we know that ‘all things work together for good for those who love God…’ My dear sister, I know this is a difficult and challenging moment for you and the children. However, I want you to always know that our God is able and merciful. In His hands, you and the children are safe.”

The former secretary to the government of the federation said the late Obasi was an outstanding journalist who also made his mark in public issues management, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“Your husband was a very unique personality; intelligent, resourceful, courageous, bold and cheerful. He was an outstanding journalist who made his mark in the profession,” he said.

“Beyond journalism, Emeka also made his mark in public issues management. The Public Policy Research and Analysis Center (PPRAC), organizers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, which he founded and managed very successfully over the years, remains one of the most credible platforms that has promoted leadership, patriotism and good governance in Nigeria. Emeka would be sorely missed for his invaluable contributions to the development of our dear country.

“I pray that the good Lord will grant his soul eternal rest in His bosom. May the Lord keep, uphold and comfort you, his dear wife, children, and the rest of the family. Amen.”

Ekiti governor, Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, also said he received the news of Obasi’s death with shock.

The governor described Obasi as a personal friend and a patriot who fought for a better Nigeria using the media as a platform for his contribution to national development.

He added that Obasi was a detribalised Nigerian who believed in the new Nigeria project.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that the deceased, during his lifetime, used his media influence to advocate for a better Nigeria and also participated actively in the political process as Commissioner for Information in Abia State and as a major force behind the annual Zik Leadership Prize, which identifies and honours leaders for sundry contributions to national development.

Fayemi described Obasi as a true believer in God, a patriot and thoroughbred professional who deployed his energy and time to whatever assignment he was given till he breathed his last.

“Prince Emeka Obasi’s death is shocking and unfortunate. It must be noted, however, that he lived a life of service to God and humanity. His death is a huge loss because we have lost a patriot, a distinguished professional and a truly detribalised Nigerian who was ever positive about the greatness of the country. We shall miss his amiable personality and leadership qualities.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with his family, the people of Abia State and the leadership of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) on this irreparable loss. May God grant him eternal rest,” Fayemi said.

In his tribute to the departed journalist, Governor Uzodimma, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, noted that he was a thorough-bred media practitioner who devoted his time, energy, intellect and resources for the advancement of the media profession in Nigeria.

The Governor recalled that early in life Prince Obasi took to journalism practice and was to found Hallmark Newspaper and subsequently National Mirror, before Business Hallmark when he rested Mirror.

He said Obasi’s love for the media continued and drove him to repackage the old Hallmark as Business Hallmark after he sold the National Mirror.

The Governor remarked that apart from Prince Obasi’s media engagements, he was also involved in other activities that helped to shape the image of the Nigerian society.

He recalled, for instance, that Obasi founded the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), as a vehicle to confer the Zik Prize for Leadership recognition on deserving Nigerians.

Uzodimma regretted that Obasi, died when his services were needed most, both in his media constituency and the society at large, while commiserating with the widow, Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Obasi, the children, friends, associates and well-wishers over his death and encouraging them to find solace in the fact that Prince Obasi led a fulfilled life in God and contributed his quota for the good of mankind when he was alive.

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu, described the death of the veteran journalist, as a colossal loss to the media industry and the country as a whole.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the governor stressed that the exit of Obasi is painful and heartbreaking, considering his impact in the journalism profession.

He said: “The death of Prince Emeka Obasi is a great loss to the media industry and he will be greatly missed. He made a lot of positive impact during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria as well as politics at the state and federal level.

“Obasi’s landmark achievements in the media industry are unprecedented as he managed several newspapers, among which are National Mirror, Hallmark and Business Hallmark, thereby providing job opportunities for hundreds of people, especially journalists in different parts of the country.”

In his own tribute, Dr. Okowa, governor of Delta State, condoled with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, over the loss of the veteran journalist.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, on Friday, Okowa described the passing of Obasi as a tragic loss to his family and the media.

He noted that Obasi would be long remembered for his invaluable contributions to the journalism profession, including founding the National Mirror and Business Hallmark newspapers.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a patriotic Nigerian, Prince Emeka Obasi, who was Publisher of the Business Hallmark Newspapers.

“Prince Obasi would be remembered for his passion for journalism profession and contributions to good governance in Nigeria, particularly for the setting up of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards which I was privileged to be honoured with in December, 2020.

“I join Nigerians and the media community in condoling his wife, Dr. Betty Obasi, the children, friends, associates and well wishers over the passing of a consummate journalist and patriot.

“It is my prayer that God will comfort them and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Okowa stated.

Similarly, James Ibori, a former governor of Delta, said the late Obasi, was an outstanding journalist who will be terribly missed.

He said that Emeka Obasi was not only a journalist but a man of many parts; an excellent and fearless reporter and uncommon essayist who spiced his columns with little known facts, histrionics and captivating drama.

Ibori who paid tribute to the late publisher, in a statement by Tony Eluemunor, his Media Assistant, said Obasi had a knack for facts, names, dates and figures, which made his writing very educating.

Ibori said that Nigerian journalists should have much to emulate in Obasi’s life as he combined journalism practice with the business aspect of being a publisher, founding at least two enduring newspaper houses as well as other businesses on the side.

According to the former governor, Emeka Obasi had canduor, confidence, fearlessness and panache.

He said that Nigerian journalism will greatly miss him as the vacuum his death has caused will be difficult to fill. As Ibori consoled his family, he prayed that God would grant his soul eternal rest.

Also mourning the late journalist, High Chief Adetola Adeniyi, a veteran columnist and author, said his passing was a devastating development.

Chef Adeniyi, a close friend of the departed Obasi, wrote in his tribute:

“Too much for words.

I’m simply devastated.

What can I say?

What should I say?

After all the struggles

And you, Betty, you fought, fought, fought

To keep your husband alive;

What can we say

Other than resign ourselves to God’s will?

God saved him for His praise

But now says*

He needs him by His side

In His bossom

What can we say

But to praise Him still?”

Emeka, your Emeka, my Emeka, the proud father of your lovely children,

The workaholic Emeka

The enterprising Emeka

Has returned to His Maker.

May His gallant soul rest in peace perpetual.

Today remains one of the saddest days of my life.”

Chief Goddy Uwazurike, president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, in his own tribute described Obasi as a great fighter who didn’t allow challenges to stop him.

Recalling the man he was, Uwazurike, in a condolence message on Wednesday, said he lived a very active life and believed in Ndigbo till the end of his life.

“Emeka Obasi is gone! He was a fighter. He lived with a debilitating illness for years. He didn’t allow it to stop him,” Uwazurike said.

“Now, it’s over. He lived an active life. He believed in Ndigbo till the end.”

Uwazurike recalled an encounter with Obasi during his late father’s burial, noting that it was an event that brought together the who is who in Nigeria.

“IBB and other top Generals attended the burial of the father of Emeka in Umuahia Ibeku some years ago. I teased him that he is a great man to have IBB at his dad’s funeral. His answer? Small me!!!”

“It’s a vintage Emeka response to anyone once he is presented as an influential man !!.

“The Zik Leadership Prize became an international success essentially because of the drive of Emeka. He was very intelligent and never accepted excuses for failing to do satisfactory work.

“When cometh another Emeka.”

Hon. Okezie Obasi, younger brother of the late publisher, Umuahia East house of assembly hopeful and leader of Umudiawa Eke-connect and Ossah Patriotic Association, described his late elder brother, as a man of many parts and a quintessential gentleman of sound intellect with a golden heart .

Hon Obasi, in a statement from his Ahiaeke lbeku residence, shortly after he returned from Lagos, where he stayed with his brother before his unfortunate death, said, “my brother was a good man with a golden heart. And like the proverbial elephant, you can only describe him based on the part you can touch.

“He was a detribalized Nigerian, an authentic intellectual; a charismatic leader whose bridge of goodwill cuts across the entire nation.

“He was hardworking and generous. His Love for humanity, can only be rewarded by eternity.”

On its part, the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) expressed shock over the death of Obasi.

NPAN in a condolence letter signed by its President, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, and addressed to the deceased’s wife, Betty, said Obasi as a quintessential journalist and media guru.

“Though Prince Obasi died at his prime, we are consoled by the enviable legacies he left within and outside our esteemed industry and the nation at large.

“We cannot but recall his establishment of the National Mirror Newspapers, which he nurtured to the point that it attracted the attention of billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, who bought it over,” NPAN said.

Post-graduation, the late Obasi started his career as a reporter with Newswatch in 1987, before joining Classique Magazine as an editor in 1989.

Between 1990 and 1993, he was the President and CEO of Cameo Ad Ventures Limited, Lagos and Patrioni Limited, both Public Relations Consultancies.

Obasi went on, in 1998, to set up Hallmark Newspaper, before setting up National Mirror in 2005.

When he sold National Mirror to billionaire businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim In 2009, he proceeded to set up Business Hallmark, a weekly newspaper.

About 2012, he went daily and changed to Hallmark Newspaper before returning to Business Hallmark in 2015.

He was the founder and Executive Secretary, Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, as well as being the founder and secretary, Mohammed Bello Endowment in Jurisprudence, among others.

Obasi was equally the founder and initiator of the National Arts Foundation, Awolowo Foundation and The Yakubu Gowon Centre

He was a special adviser on media, research and strategy to then governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and later commissioner for information, culture, and tourism.

He was Head of Media Advisory Committee, Imo State in 1998.

Obasi who hailed from Umuaroko,Ndume, Ibeku, Abia State, is survived by his wife, Dr (Mrs.) Betty Mankini Emeka-Obasi and four children, Emeka Jnr, Dikachi, Kamsi and Chizaram.

A great man has departed. Indeed, its the end of an era.