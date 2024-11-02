Senator Oyewumi empowers women in Osun West Senatorial District 

The Deputy Minority Leader of the senate and Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, on Friday empowered women across the senatorial district through a comprehensive skill acquisition training programme.

The initiative, according to the senator, was aimed at bolstering economic resilience and creating sustainable opportunities, which he said, reflects in his commitment of equipping citizens with practical skills amidst challenging economic times.

Addressing the participants, Senator Oyewumi underscored the significance of skill acquisition in tackling the country’s economic challenges.

“At a time when the economy is struggling, providing our people, especially women, with valuable skills is critical. Empowerment through training is the solution our nation need to cultivate economic independence and stability,” he stated.

Senator Oyewumi encouraged the women to make the most of the training, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and entrepreneurial spirit.

He also highlighted the role of women in economic development, noting that empowering women ultimately leads to stronger families and more resilient communities.

Participants expressed deep appreciation for the initiative, lauding the senator for his dedication to the welfare of Osun West residents. Many conveyed their gratitude for the life-changing opportunity, vowing to utilize their new skills to improve their families’ financial standing.

Senator Oyewumi’s consistent dedication to uplifting his constituency through skill acquisition, financial empowerment, and community projects continues to endear him to the people of Osun West, as he builds a legacy rooted in impactful leadership and service.