Connect with us

Business

Tinubu celebrates Tony Elumelu as he marks 61st birthday
Advertisement

Business

Ecobank Group enhances leadership team with strategic top-level appointments

Business

Creative industry can transform Nigeria's economic fortunes – Bolaji Lawal

Business

Naira appreciates to N1,382/dollar

Business

FBN Holdings names five new directors as Otedola era begins

Economy Headline Headlines

FAAC bazaar continues as FG, states, LGs share N1.2trn for February

Business

Distressed wives of detained Binance employees beg Nigerian govt for their release

Business

Proshare provokes debate on AMCON's continued existence

Business

Tony Elumelu Foundation to announce 2024 Cohort of its flagship entrepreneurship programme

Business

CBN fulfills pledge, clears $7bn forex backlogs

Business

Tinubu celebrates Tony Elumelu as he marks 61st birthday

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Tinubu celebrates Tony Elumelu as he marks 61st birthday

President Bola Tinubu has hailed Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, CFR, chairman of Heirs Holding and founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, on his 61st birthday.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, who conveyed Tinubu’s message in a statement on Friday, said, “the President celebrates the foremost businessman and philanthropist, who chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, United Bank for Africa, and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.”

Commending Mr. Elumelu for his industry and the uncommon spirit of excellence that governs the entirety of his enterprise, President Tinubu acknowledged the business leader’s streak of genius in driving investments, creating opportunities for Africa’s ebullient youths, and providing them with the support they need to soar.

News continues after this Advertisement

He thanked Mr. Elumelu, who was named on Time’s list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, for his steadfast trust and faith in the certainty of a greater Nigeria and for always projecting the best of our great nation.

President Tinubu wished Mr. Elumelu many more years in good health and strength as he persists in his endeavour of contributing substantially to national and continental development.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *