Tinubu celebrates Tony Elumelu as he marks 61st birthday

President Bola Tinubu has hailed Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, CFR, chairman of Heirs Holding and founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, on his 61st birthday.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, who conveyed Tinubu’s message in a statement on Friday, said, “the President celebrates the foremost businessman and philanthropist, who chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, United Bank for Africa, and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.”

Commending Mr. Elumelu for his industry and the uncommon spirit of excellence that governs the entirety of his enterprise, President Tinubu acknowledged the business leader’s streak of genius in driving investments, creating opportunities for Africa’s ebullient youths, and providing them with the support they need to soar.

News continues after this Advertisement

He thanked Mr. Elumelu, who was named on Time’s list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, for his steadfast trust and faith in the certainty of a greater Nigeria and for always projecting the best of our great nation.

President Tinubu wished Mr. Elumelu many more years in good health and strength as he persists in his endeavour of contributing substantially to national and continental development.

News continues after this Advertisement