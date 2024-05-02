Shehu Sani celebrates arrest of Kaduna-Abuja train attack mastermind

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator, said on Thursday that the mastermind of the 2022 Kaduna-Abuja train kidnapping must be made to face justice.

Sani expressed pleasure that the mastermind of the train kidnapping was arrested.

Police had disclosed the arrest of the mastermind behind the killing of passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022.

The mastermind was identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known by the ominous moniker of Mandi.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known on Thursday.

He informed the media that the suspect had also participated in the abduction of students from Greenfield University in 2021.

Reacting, Sani wrote on X: “It’s pleasing and commendable to learn that the Nigerian Police have finally arrested the masterminds of the 2022 Kaduna Abuja Train kidnappings. They killed and destroyed the lives of others. Justice must be done.”

