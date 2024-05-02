Connect with us

Shehu Sani celebrates arrest of Kaduna-Abuja train attack mastermind
Court okays issuance of contempt notice on CBN Gov

Gov Otti approves 'Dig Once Policy to regulate telecom, public utilities assets

Lafarge Africa Plc appoints Puneet Sharma as Chief Financial Officer

BUA Cement Plc appoints Chikezie Ajaero as Acting CFO

Labour insists on minimum wage, says 35% pay increase not enough

Lagos-Calabar highway: FG to pay N2.75bn compensation Wednesday

Nigeria loses nearly $9bn annually to post-harvest waste due to inadequate facilities - Will Stevens

Lagos-Calabar highway: Six years of hard work demolished in six hours, Landmark laments

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao jailed for four months in US

Published

3 mins ago

on

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator, said on Thursday that the mastermind of the 2022 Kaduna-Abuja train kidnapping must be made to face justice.

Sani expressed pleasure that the mastermind of the train kidnapping was arrested.

Police had disclosed the arrest of the mastermind behind the killing of passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022.

The mastermind was identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known by the ominous moniker of Mandi.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known on Thursday.

He informed the media that the suspect had also participated in the abduction of students from Greenfield University in 2021.

Reacting, Sani wrote on X: “It’s pleasing and commendable to learn that the Nigerian Police have finally arrested the masterminds of the 2022 Kaduna Abuja Train kidnappings. They killed and destroyed the lives of others. Justice must be done.”

 

