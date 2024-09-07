Sen. Oyewumi empowers farmers in Osun West, harps on need to return to farm

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Kamorudeen Olalere Oyewumi, has reiterated his resolve to continue to support agricultural sector in his constituency, just as he empowered over 100 farmers with N10 million grant.

Senator Oyewumi also disbursed N4 million to for 200 petty traders as grant to boost their businesses.

Speaking at the event held in Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole local government area of Osun State, Senator Oyewumi who represents Osun West Senatorial District, said the stride is to further encourage the farmers and petty traders to do more in their area of businesses.

Oyewumi who was flanked by his wife, Yeye Omolara Oyewumi, urged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds for the purpose it meant for, adding that the beneficiaries were carefully selected and must see it as an opportunity to expand their businesses.

Also speaking, the Manager of Ikire Micro finance Bank, Mr. Mustapha tutored the traders on ways to maximising the grant given to them.

Mustapha said the beneficiaries should see the gesture of the senator as a rare privilege, hence, used it for the growth of their businesses.

Also, the sum of ₦10 million cash grant was given to 100 fish farmers to enhance agriculture productivity.

Earlier, the group of farmers had undergone two-day training controlled by the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology.

The intention of the initiative was to boost the fish farmers’ productivity and profitability utilizing the new methods.

The provision of grants was to stimulate development in their farms to enhance food security in the area.

The beneficiaries were full of praises to Senator Oyewumi and his wife, describing them as God sent for the emancipation of the masses.

