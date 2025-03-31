Poor leadership, controversies, scandals overshadow 10th National Assembly 

Against the backdrop of the alleged woeful performance of the 9th National Assembly, which sarcastically earned it the moniker “Rubber Stamp Assembly,” opinions were divided at the inauguration of the 10th Assembly as to whether it has the capacity to usher in a new dawn of legislative vibrancy and effective checks and balance on the executive.

While some preferred to look at the sunny side, professing a measure of optimism that the new Assembly would certainly be different, others like Professor Anjorin Tanimola, a retired agronomist and critic, said: “Any one that is optimistic about the 10th Assembly must be living in the moon, given the anti people character of the political class.”

He noted plenty of reasons to hold back, saying it would be foolish on the part of anyone to place their faith in a parliament they doubted could address the specter of poor governance haunting the country.

For the doubters, the alleged depreciating quality of lawmaking and oversight under the Godswill Akpabio-led Assembly has only lent credence to their worries. Fehintola Dada, an activist and former local government chairman, told Business Hallmark that “the slew of embarrassing controversies, ranging from fiscal to moral and political, has gravelly reduced public confidence in the National Assembly.

Dada stressed that “the quality of parliamentary procedures, law-making and the passing of people-oriented bills and morphing of same into law under the 9th Assembly were totally absent as the Assembly became a public embarrassment on account of the perception that it was tied to the apron strings of the executive led by Muhammadu Buhari. Everyone knew that Ahmed Lawan-led Assembly was a low point in our legislative history.”

Lowest Level

Even though most senators in that Assembly did not agree that they failed to live up to the people’s expectations, one of them, who represented Adamawa South Senatorial District, Senator Binos Yeroe, broke ranks with his colleagues and told them during the valedictory session that he agreed that the Ninth Senate was a rubber stamp, stressing that the approval of the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means further validated the rubber stamp epithet.

Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic on May 29, 1999, the 10th Senate is the seventh of its kind, while the last (the Ninth Senate) was the sixth. The First Senate in the Fourth Republic was the Fourth Senate (1999- 2003), and the Second, which lasted from 2003 to 2007, was the Fifth Senate. The third was the sixth Senate, which lasted from 2007 to 2011, while the fourth was the Seventh Senate, which was in place from 2011 to 2015. The fifth was the 8th Senate, which was led by Dr. Bukola Saraki, and made laws for the country from 2015 to 2019, and the sixth was the Lawan-led Senate. It held court from 2019 to 2023.

Prof. Bade Onimode, an eminent political economist of blessed memory, once noted that “the effectiveness of good governance has a nexus with the quality of legislative bodies, as they play a crucial role in representing the electorate, making laws, and overseeing the government; a lackluster parliament can pose a significant challenge to good governance.

He averred that a people-centric legislative body is signposted by how responsive and accountable it is, and the level of openness in its operations and decision-making processes, which can assist in building trust with the public.

However, the 9th Assembly and the current one led by Godswill Akpabio, the former Akwa Ibom State governor, lack vigour embody poor representation, and have failed to ” represent the interests and concerns of the populace effectively, leading to policies that do not reflect the public’s needs.

“In the current Assembly, dissent is not allowed, it’s like a tunnel vision, you are not allowed to hold contrary opinion, a kind of authoritarian streak has crept into the Assembly. The fate of Ali Ndume and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is instructive.

“There is absence of robust debate on issues, especially the ones the executive is interested in. This kind of atmosphere of fear inhibits robust debate on pressing issues, leading to consensus-building that overlooks minority opinions or key perspectives, resulting in poorly thought-out policies.”

While parliaments are essential for holding the executive accountable, a parliament that lacks vitality may not challenge government actions or expenditures rigorously, leading to potential abuses of power or corruption.

Executive Lackey

Many hold the view that Godswill Akpabio’s emergence as the number three man was hallmarked by high-wire intrigues, horse-trading, and intra and inter-party disputes across diverse political platforms. As the preferred candidate of President Bola Tinubu, he eventually won.

Ever since taking the reins of power, Akpabio’s time as Senate President has been mired by bulk of the controversies having him as the lead character.

Slew of gaffes, blunders

It’s a widely held belief that the status of the current National Assembly whittles daily, as reflected in its actions, inaction, quality of debates, lowered ethical standards, scant commitment to dialogue, and poor constituent communication; one more sore point that keeps expanding is the list of scandals that the NASS is churning out effectively.

One of the earliest premonitions that the 10th Senate would be nothing but pro-executive was the haste and excitement with which it passed the bill to return to the colonialists composed national anthem – “Nigeria We Hail Thee.” That return was fervently favoured and advanced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the bill was simultaneously introduced to both chambers of the NASS.

Dada noted that while there abounds a number of bills that can change for the better lives of Nigerians but remain stalled in the NASS, Akpabio in his speech at a joint sitting of the NASS, which had Tinubu in attendance, said: “Of all the significant things you have done, the most profound is to take us back to our genealogy — the genealogy of our birth — that though we may belong to different tribes, though we may have different tongues, in brotherhood we stand.”

In momentous occasion the Senate president appeared to mock suffering Nigerians, when he sarcastically made the “Let the poor breathe” comment, which drew the angst of many Nigerians.

During a plenary, where the Senate passed a resolution to stop the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) from increasing electricity tariff, in an apparent move to “show support” for Nigerians, Akpabio said: “The prayer is that, let the poor breathe, and Senator Mustapha has seconded that the poor should breathe. Those who are in support of the additional prayer that the poor should be allowed to breathe, say ‘aye’ and those who are against say ‘nay.”

The senators responded “aye”, to which Akpabio said, “The ayes have it! The poor must be allowed to breathe.”

Afterwards, Akpabio’s media office fought tooth and nail to defend their principal, emphasizing that his “Let the poor breathe” remark “was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariff for Nigerians.”

Recall that the former Akwa Ibom State governor, on another occasion, specifically August 7, 2023, while addressing his colleagues, who were getting ready to begin their annual recess after the upper chamber had dispensed with the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees, said: “To enable all of us to enjoy your holiday, a token has been sent to our various bank accounts by the clerk of the National Assembly.”

The bonus was transmitted to the lawmakers shortly after they were allocated funds to aid their “working conditions” in an amended 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

Shortly after he made the Freudian slip remark, he was told that the proceeding was being transmitted live, he quickly resorted to a detour and said: “I withdraw that statement… To allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

As debate on a bill titled, “National Road Transportation Council (Establishment) Bill, 2024,” took centre stage on July 18, 2024, discussions for and against were entertained.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had earlier made a contribution to the debate made a suggestion that water transportation should also be seriously addressed to ease pressure on roads.

Reacting after a voice vote, which appeared not to have favoured her position, Akpoti-Uduaghan said: “Mr President, we don’t want the bill to be killed, we just want a bit of clarification. We don’t want the bill killed, but it should be slightly modified.”

Akpabio in his response said: “Distinguished Senator Natasha, in the chamber, you have to be recognized before you speak. We are not in a nightclub.

Expectedly, the Kogi Central senator responded: “Oh, pardon me.” But matters did not end there as Akpabio was bashed to submission by Nigerians, and forced to apologize for his “night club” comment.

The last straw

The recent public dispute between Akpabio, and senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, is another situation, where the duo differed over legislative matters or etiquette.

In the latest dispute, which has led to Uduaghan’s suspension, the Kogi senator protested against how her sitting position was altered without being pre-informed or apprised of the sudden change. In the attempt by the presiding officer to explain, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan raised her voice to claim privilege only for the Sergeant-at-Arms to be ordered to walk her out of the plenary session

The way Akpabio and the entire Senate have treated Natasha’s case has further raised question on the capabilities of the current Assembly to deliver good representation.

Many watchers of the National Assembly and commentators have said that the current Assembly representatives have not given significant attention to image management and have no regards for the people they represent.

Ever since the hot exchanges occurred in the full glare of national television, Nigerians have been expressing dismay that at a time of grave national socio-economic challenges, all the federal lawmakers could find was to quarrel over sitting arrangements or bedroom conversations suddenly brought to the fore.

Rubber stamp parliament as aberration

Yakub Dabai, a sociologist, told Business Hallmark that instead of marking its mark in churning out life-changing legislation, NASS is fast achieving unprecedented notoriety for mundane happenings and shenanigans.

He enjoined the people to demand proper representation from their lawmakers, who are some of the best-paid in the world.

“A lacklustre parliament can severely undermine good governance by failing to represent the populace, produce effective legislation, and hold the executive accountable. Conversely, a pro-people parliament characterized by responsiveness, transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness can enhance democratic governance, foster public trust, and ultimately lead to improved societal outcomes.

“Cultivating these attributes should be a priority for any democratic society aiming for effective governance. Anything short of this, democracy will die a gradual death. Nigerians should demand more from their lawmakers,” Dabai noted.

“There should also be a manifest commitment to high ethical standards, which ensures that MPs act in the public interest, reducing the likelihood of corruption and fostering a culture of integrity,” he added.

The Convener of Movers of the Voice of Democracy (MOVERS), Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo, said that he was lost between mirth and pain after reading a write-up on the ugly development by the publisher of Source magazine, Ms. Comfort Obi.

Okonkwo alleged that the Akpabio versus Akpoti-Uduaghan tangle shows that Nigeria is not practicing democracy.

He stated: “It is not democracy that Nigeria is currently operating, because we do not have the institution that delivers democracy. There must be a guiding angel that will deliver the democrat. That person must first of all believe in the rule of law.

Okonkwo, who studied and lived in the United States of America, said it was a big shame that instead of mobilizing to recall a representative, who misbehaved, women are busy waving placards insulting a fellow woman, who complained against being indecently assaulted by the opposite sex or supporting their representative without understanding the details of disagreement in the legislature.

A public affairs and governance expert, Prof. Arthur Martin Aginam, said a legislator has the right to complain about the sitting arrangement if s/he feels it was not proper.

“The Senate has its rules, and the Senate rules allow the President of the Senate, to allocate seats. But there are underlying issues, evidently in this particular case, and that is why it has blown up as it were. I think it goes beyond the sitting arrangement because, I mean, it was not only Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, whose seat was reallocated, as some people have pointed out.

“I think there are underlying issues between the two of them, and apparently, the allegation is coming up now, who to believe or who not to believe and where the truth is, sometimes depends on where you stand. And, with the court cases now on both sides, then they have to take evidence to the law court to be able to establish exactly what is the meat of the allegations being made.”