Sen. Oyewumi reaffirms resolve to promote quality education in Osun West

… inspects ongoing reconstruction of school in Ode-omu

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, on Monday, reiterated his resolve to enhance quality education for the entire constituents.

Oyewumi stated this during his official inspection of the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation works at St. David’s Anglican Grammar School, Ode-Omu, in Ayedaade Local Government Area.

The senator who emphasized that the reconstruction of the school is in line with his six-point agenda, noted that his agenda is to prioritize education, with a particular focus on providing students with a conducive learning environment and ensuring that schools in the district meet modern educational standards.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and assured the community that the project would be completed in a timely manner.

He reiterated that his tenure at the Red Chamber is dedicated to uplifting the educational sector and fostering an environment where students can thrive academically.

The senator said he would not relent in sharing dividends of democracy among all and sundry in the district.

Community leaders, school administrators, and local residents who were present during the inspection showered encomium on the senator for his proactive approach to educational development in the region.

They noted that the rehabilitation of St. David’s Anglican Grammar School is a significant step toward revitalizing education in Ayedaade and ensuring that students have access to better facilities.

The ongoing reconstruction includes the renovation of classrooms, the provision of modern educational equipment, and the improvement of the school’s infrastructure. These efforts are part of a broader initiative by Senator Oyewumi to enhance educational outcomes across the Osun West Senatorial District.

As the project progresses, the Senator assured all stakeholders of his continued dedication to the growth and development of the educational sector, reaffirming that the future of the region’s youth remains a top priority in his legislative agenda.

