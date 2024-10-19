Senator Oyewumi doles out grant to the aged, vulnerable, widows in Osun West 

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Lere Oyewumi, on Friday doled out humanitarian grant to over 2,000 physically challenged persons, women, and aged people across the 10 local governments that constituted the West Senatorial District.

The gestured tagged “Kebi ma pa Agba,” was supported by Nigeria Stored Products Research Institute.

According to Senator Oyewumi, the gesture was borne out of his goodwill for the vulnerable and physically challenged who have found themselves living in abject poverty and lacking the necessary assistance.

Sen. Oyewumi said the alleviation program that was going on simultaneously in the 10 local governments of the West Senatorial District is one of his cardinal objectives.

“Giving adequate attention to our widows, vulnerable individuals, aged persons, and youths is long overdue. We must give attention to the challenged women, widows, and youths in our country. It is my belief that empowering disabled people and the aged, including widows, is a critical factor in the eradication of poverty. I am committed to making sure that the empowerment of women, the less privileged, and widows becomes a living reality and not just a mantra,” he said.

The lawmaker also assured that he will not relent in championing legislation, programs, and interventions that will have a lasting impact on a larger number of constituents in the Osun West Senatorial District.

It is imperative to state that this is not the first direct humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people, widows, the elderly, and the physically challenged that the distinguished Senator Lere Oyewumi has provided. It will be recalled that the Osun West Senator disbursed more than N250 million in about five months to over 3,000 vulnerable people.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to Senator Oyewumi for his kind gesture, mind-boggling initiatives, and purposeful representation, which they described as unprecedented in the political history of the constituency.

Mr. Muftau Adegboyega Tojuowo, a person living with a disability, as well as Anuoluwapo Zainab, Tiletile Kazeem Idowu, Folake Akerele, and Niyi Oyeniran, equally expressed their gratitude to the lawmaker.