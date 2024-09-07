Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Presidential Spokesperson, has announced his decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from his official duties.

The announcement was contained in a memo submitted to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday.

In his statement, Ngelale cited pressing medical issues affecting his immediate family as the primary reason for this decision.

“This agonising decision was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home,” Ngelale explained.

The leave of absence will impact Ngelale’s multiple roles within the administration.

In addition to his position as Presidential Spokesperson, he will also temporarily step away from his duties as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

The Rivers State born journalist, Ngelale, acknowledged the importance of his responsibilities, stating, “While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonising decision was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days.”

The duration of Ngelale’s absence remains uncertain, as he described it as an “indefinite leave.”

However, he expressed his intention to return to his national service roles once circumstances allow.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit,” Ngelale added.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

