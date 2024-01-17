Connect with us

Nation

Ibadan Explosion: Gov Makinde reveals cause, calls for prayers as two dies, scores injured 
Advertisement

Nation

Residents flee Katsina village amid intensifying bandits attacks

Nation

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to conduct performance review on cabinet members

Nation

Bandits murder three of 10 Abuja abducted victims, hike ransom to N700m

Nation

A friend of mine has offered to pay N50m ransom for Kidnappers - Pantami

Nation

Nine more Army generals to retire, total now 122

Nation

I never endorsed a leader for Apostolic Christian Church Mission - Otti's aide, Apostle K. C. Wiper

Nation

I'm fully focused on Abia, Otti declares after Supreme Court victory

Nation

Army to probe alleged sexual harassment of female soldier by Gen. Solebo, Cols Abdulkareem, Ogor

Nation

Presidential Taskforce vows to end illegal taxation of truck drivers

Nation

Ibadan Explosion: Gov Makinde reveals cause, calls for prayers as two dies, scores injured 

Published

37 mins ago

on

Ibadan Explosion: Gov Makinde reveals cause, calls for prayers as two dies, scores injured 

Engr. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor, has disclosed that two people were killed, while 77 others were injured in the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday evening.

Makinde noted that preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion was caused by explosives stored by illegal miners occupying a house in the Bodija area of the city.

“We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan,” he said. “This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties. We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations. These operations will continue throughout the night.”

Continuing, Makinde said, “Earth moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.

Advertisement

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and 2 fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I have directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government. We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book.

“I urge all residents to please call 615 for any emergencies they may be experiencing at this time and to remain calm and stay away from the immediate scene of the incident to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference.

“We are grateful to the first responders, security personnel and all those who are at the scene to assist with the rescue operations as well as the medical personnel taking care of the injured.

Advertisement

“Please say a prayer for those who have been affected by this disaster as we continue with the rescue operations.”

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (197) #Boko Haram (128) #UBA (160) Access bank (204) Ademola Adeleke (218) Alex Otti (318) Atiku Abubakar (257) Babajide Sanwo-olu (148) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (588) Buhari (144) CBN (478) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (122) Dapo Abiodun (117) dollar (137) EFCC (119) Fidelity Bank (88) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (107) Gboyega Oyetola (325) Godwin Emefiele (236) GTBank (180) INEC (95) Investors (80) IPOB (115) Labour Party (129) Muhammadu Buhari (221) naira (161) NGX (114) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (130) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (215) Olusegun Obasanjo (101) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (166) Peter Obi (459) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)
.wpgp--shortcode-field-wrap { display: inline-block; padding: 10px; border: 1px dashed #DCDCDC; } .wpgp--shortcode-field-wrap code { font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold; -webkit-touch-callout: all; -webkit-user-select: all; -khtml-user-select: all; -moz-user-select: all; -ms-user-select: all; user-select: all; background: transparent; }

Facebook