Published

2 hours ago

on

R.T. BRISCOE appoints Mr. Jubril Adetokunbo Shittu as Finance Director

The Board and Management of R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) PLC has informed the Nigeria Exchange and the general public of the appointment of Mr. Jubril Adetokunbo Shittu as Finance Director with effect from April 1, 2024

Mr. Jubril Adetokunbo Shittu, FCA is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and holds a Bachelor degree in Applied Accounting from the Oxford Brookes University, United Kingdom and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Lagos. He has also attended various leadership and management training programmes within and outside the country.

Mr. Shittu has over 26 years’ professional working experience garnered from serving in various finance and accounting positions. He began his career in 1998 as an Accountant with Premier Paints Pie and subsequently served as an Accounts Manager in Petrolog Limited, an oil servicing company. He joined the UAC of Nigeria Pie (UACN) group in March 2005 where he held various management positions including Management Accountant and Finance Controller-Transport & Distribution at MDS Logistics Division, Group Co-coordinator, IFRS Conversion Project and Financial Controller at Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Pie (a subsidiary c,f UACN). Mr. Shittu joined R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Piein January 2016 as the Head, Management Accounts & Control and was promoted in January 2018 as Assistant General Manager, Finance/Deputy CFO. He was appointed as substantive Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from September 1, 2019, a position he held until his recent appointment as Group Finance Director.

