Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has notified the investing public of the lifting of suspension placed on trading in the shares of R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc.

A statement by NSE signed by the Head of Listings Regulation Department, Godstime Iwenekhai read thus:

“We refer to our Market Bulletin dated 1 September 2020 with Reference Number: NSE/RD/LRD/MB43/20/09/01, wherein we notified Dealing Members of the suspension of six (6) listed companies for non-compliance with Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The Exchange (Issuers’ Rules) (“Default Filing Rules”), which provides that; “If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period1 , The Exchange will:

Send to the Issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two (2) business days after the end of the Cure Period;

Suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities; and

Notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Market within twenty- four (24) hours of the suspension.”

“R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc, one of the six listed companies that were suspended on 1 September 2020, has now filed its outstanding financial statements with the Exchange.

In view of the Company’s submission of its outstanding financial statements, and pursuant to Rule 3.3, of the Default Filing Rules, which states that; “The suspension of trading in the issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts provided The Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of The Exchange. The Exchange shall thereafter also announce through the medium by which the public and the SEC was initially notified of the suspension, that the suspension has been lifted”,

“Dealing Members are hereby notified that the suspension placed on trading on the shares of the R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc was lifted on Friday, 25 September 2020.”