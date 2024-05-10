Connect with us

Business

FBNH announces appointment of Ebenezer Olufowose as First Bank Chairman
Advertisement

Business

Access Bank partners MasterCard to boost cross-border payment

Business

R.T. BRISCOE appoints Mr. Jubril Adetokunbo Shittu as Finance Director

Business

PwC says there's need to unify electricity laws to avoid regulatory capture

Business

UN Nigeria partners Sterling One Foundation to co-convene ASIS 2024

Business

GTCO shareholders approve $750m capital raising, N94.179bn dividend for 2023

Business Health

US govt, FCMB partner to strengthen Nigeria's health sector

Business

NCC signs MoU with Nokia to train young Nigerians on latest 4G/ 5G radio

Business

Access Bank partners MasterCard on cross-border payment

Business

Senate okays death penalty for drug traffickers

Business

FBNH announces appointment of Ebenezer Olufowose as First Bank Chairman

Published

2 hours ago

on

FBNH announces appointment of Ebenezer Olufowose as First Bank Chairman

FBN Holdings Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of completion of the tenure of Tunde Hassan Odukale as the Chairman of its flagship subsidiary, First Bank Nigeria Limited. This follows the completion of cumulative number of years, which is 12 (twelve) years for a Non-Executive Director, in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria Corporate Governance Guidelines.

Consequently, the Board of FirstBank has appointed Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Ebenezer Olufowose was appointed was appointed to the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited on 29 April 2021. He is the Group Managing Director of First Ally Capital Limited, an investment banking firm based in Lagos. With over 36 years of working in the financial services industry, Ebenezer brings skills from Corporate Finance, Project Finance and Investment Banking to the Board.

News continues after this Advertisement

A first-class honours degree holder in Economics from the University of Lagos, Ebenezer holds an MA in International Economics from the University of Sussex in England.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *