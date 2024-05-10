FBN Holdings Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of completion of the tenure of Tunde Hassan Odukale as the Chairman of its flagship subsidiary, First Bank Nigeria Limited. This follows the completion of cumulative number of years, which is 12 (twelve) years for a Non-Executive Director, in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria Corporate Governance Guidelines.

Consequently, the Board of FirstBank has appointed Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Ebenezer Olufowose was appointed was appointed to the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited on 29 April 2021. He is the Group Managing Director of First Ally Capital Limited, an investment banking firm based in Lagos. With over 36 years of working in the financial services industry, Ebenezer brings skills from Corporate Finance, Project Finance and Investment Banking to the Board.

A first-class honours degree holder in Economics from the University of Lagos, Ebenezer holds an MA in International Economics from the University of Sussex in England.

