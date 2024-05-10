Connect with us

Nation

Police free detained journalist, Daniel Ojukwu
Advertisement

Nation

Osun: Adeleke has spent N2bn on community devt, Says Abokede

Nation

Number of out-of-school children in Nigeria rises to 18.3m – UNICEF

Nation

N2.7bn Fraud: Hadi Sirika gets ₦100m bail

Nation

Activists stage protest, demand release of detained FIJ journalist, Daniel Ojukwu

Nation

Kaduna begins move to relocate 359 schools over insecurity

Nation

Gov Otti flags off 3.5km Osisioma-Ekeakpara road

Nation

Gov Otti condoles with Nuhu Ribadu over brother's death

Nation

US govt, Coca-Cola Foundation partner to launch Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity

Nation

ICAN commends Gov Otti's transformation of Abia

Nation

Police free detained journalist, Daniel Ojukwu

Published

57 mins ago

on

Police free detained journalist, Daniel Ojukwu

A journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), abducted by the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police, Daniel Ojukwu, has regained freedom.

FIJ disclosed on its website that Ojukwu regained freedom on Friday after 10 days in police custody.

The journalist had gone missing on Wednesday and could not be reached as his numbers were switched.

News continues after this Advertisement

Twenty-four hours after he went missing, FIJ made a missing person report at police stations in the area where Ojukwu was headed.

In efforts to know his whereabouts, a private detective hired by FIJ tracked the last active location of his phones to an address in Isheri Olofin, a location FIJ now believes was where the police originally picked him up.

Ojukwu’s family, consequently, knew about his detention at Panti, where they were made to understand the authorities were accusing him of violating the 2015 Cybercrime Act.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police relocated him to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre in Abuja.

The police gave FIJ’s lawyers and negotiators — led by Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters; Jide Oyekunle, chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists FCT Correspondent’s Chapel; and Bukky Shonibare, chairman of FIJ’s Board of Trustees — stringent bail conditions.

On Thursday, after a protest march by civil society organisations at the Force Headquarters for his release, the police said he would be released, which eventually happened Friday.

Abimbola Ojenike, Managing Partner of Slingstone LP, FIJ’s attorneys said, “Daniel Ojukwu’s case is one of the most egregious cases of human rights violation and misuse of the powers of the Police against journalists.”

He further said, “This will not go unchallenged. There’s a significant public interest in Daniel’s human rights enforcement action that goes beyond just this violation. The constitutional right to free speech is dead if journalists can no longer expose the malfeasance in government officials without fear or oppression.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *