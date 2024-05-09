Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

Activists stage protest, demand release of detained FIJ journalist, Daniel Ojukwu

Some human right activists and journalists Thursday protested to the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, demanding the release of Daniel Ojukwu, a detained journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism.

Among those leading the protest are activist Deji Adeyanju and Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 general election.

The protesters were seen in a viral video on X.com Thursday, carrying banners with inscriptions such as, ‘Free Daniel Ojukwu,’ ‘No to a police state,’ Journalism is not a crime,’ and ‘Stop the impunity.’

Ojukwu was moved to the National Cybercrime Centre, in Abuja, on Sunday by the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

He went missing on Wednesday, May 1, with his phone numbers turned off, leaving his whereabouts unknown to colleagues, family and friends.

Despite initial efforts by the FIJ to file a missing person report at police stations in the area where Ojukwu was last seen, his location remained undisclosed.

Obinna Ezugwu.

