An outspoken Second Republic member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Dr Junaid Mohammed has died.

His brother, Dr Ahmed Salik, a former lecturer with the Bayero University Kano and also a former member of the House of Representatives confirmed his death this evening.

The late Junaid was a Soviet trained Medical Doctor and staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He died on Thursday evening at his residence in Kano after a protracted illness