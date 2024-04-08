No such thing as leaving Labour Party, Peter Obi says

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election, has noted that he won’t leave the party over its leadership crisis, stating that ‘there is no such thing.’

The former Anambra State governor spoke on Sunday during the inauguration of a borehole he donated to traders at Pantami cattle market in Gombe state.

Obi said he would financially support 100 traders to boost their businesses.

News continues after this Advertisement

Responding to whether he would leave the LP due to the recent leadership crisis, Obi said there is no such thing, adding that issues in the party would be resolved.

“No, there is no such thing. I am for peace. I like peace. I believe that we are one. We are one people and our concentration should be on peace and I believe we will resolve all issues,” he said.

On the speculation linking him with Nasir el-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna, for the 2027 elections, Obi said he is more interested in the welfare of Nigerians than in the election.

“We are always concentrating on the election rather than what Nigerians are going through,” he said.

“My commitment is about Nigerians living in a better society, given a better life. You could see this business (market) without water for years. That is what we should care about and that is my concern.”

The LP has been embroiled in crises, ranging from allegations of misappropriation of funds, and leadership tussles and calls for the resignation of the party’s national chairman

On March 27, the LP conducted a national convention in Anambra state to re-elect Julius Abure as its national chairman.

Obi did not attend the convention, fuelling speculations that he might be scheming to dump the LP for another platform.

News continues after this Advertisement