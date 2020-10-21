OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has described as horrendous, the killing of protesters in Lekki, Lagos State and other parts of Nigeria on Tuesday.

About nine people were killed when soldiers opened fire on protesters demanding an end to police brutality at the Lekki Tollgate.

At least 40 others where killed in other parts of the state and the rest of the country following clashes between security agencies and protesters.

Protesters were also killed in Kano and Abuja as thugs unleashed attacks on peaceful demonstrators.

Joshua who took to his twitter handle, @anthonyfjoshua to condemn the killings, offered to support hospital taking care of the injured.

“The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous. All because of people saying they want to live in peace?” he said.

“I pray God opens the gates for the heroes of Nigeria! This was never a trend for me! It’s real life and I want to learn how to make lasting change.

“I’m looking at hospitals to support, along with food and care packages in the time being.”