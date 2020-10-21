OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has vowed to lead a protest march against plot to have the National Water Resources Bill imposed on Nigerians despite its rejection by the majority of the people.

Ortom demanded to know why the federal government is bent on foisting the bill on the country, despite its rejection by a vast majority of the people.

The Governor who spoke in Makurdi during a press conference on the ongoing EndSARS protests in the country, described the bill as evil and urged members of the National Assembly to throw it out in line with the wishes and aspirations of the majority of Nigerians.

“just like it failed the first time and the second time, the bill will still fail the third time. That is an evil bill,” the governor said.

“Why must you impose a law on people are saying no to it, in a democratic setup, what is their interest? That is the suspicion and this is what we are saying. And if care is not taking I will also lead a march tagged End Water Bill.

“What is the point wanting to foist your desire on the people. And like a said before, because we have seen a lot of insincerity in the handling of the herdsmen matter, so our suspicion is that this Water Bill thing is another Ruga in disguise, it is open grazing in another form. It is also another cattle colony to give them control.

“Otherwise we know that the issue of land is with the State Governors, so why must you bring a law that will give you control over land in the states. Of course the people are saying no to it.”

Speaking on the EndSARS protest, Ortom said it is a fallout of failure of leadership, and a challenge for leaders to sit up.

“Tthe protests have challenged us as leaders of this country to rise and demonstrate sincerity in tackling the problems of Nigeria,” he said. “The protesting youths are asking salient questions that deserve only honest answers backed by the commitment on the part of the leadership of this country.”