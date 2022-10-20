Some officers of the Lagos State Police Command manning the Lekki Tollgate, have warned that they would arrest protesters who are currently holding a profession to mark the second anniversary of the October 2020 massacre of EndSARS protesters by security forces, if they stop at the tollgate.

Protesters are currently marching through the tollgate as part of events to mark the anniversary.

A number of celebrities, including Folarin Falana, a Nigerian musician better known as Falz, were leading the profession on Thursday.

According to the flier shared, the procession cars will pass through the toll gate, waving the Nigerian flags and chanting #EndSARS.

A police officer who wouldn’t like his name on print said, “As long as they do not stop, we shouldn’t have a problem, because the agreement is that they don’t stop.

“But the moment anybody stops that person will be picked up and locked up in the van.”

Heavy police presence, with about 25 police cars and one black maria, can be seen at both sides of the toll gate.