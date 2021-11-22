OBINNA EZUGWU

Member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has alleged that his life is being threatened by agents of the government over the outcome of the report of the panel which was leaked last week.

Adegboruwa, who has stood his ground in defense of the integrity of the report, amid barrage of attacks by those he said are paid agents of the government, noted in a statement on Monday, that he has been getting threatening messages from the said individuals, noting that government should be held accountable should anything happen to him.

Recall that the panel’s report had indicted the military and the police in the murder of protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, a development that has since rattled the authorities which had denied that anyone was killed at the venue despite overwhelming evidence.

The report also said that the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had initially invited the soldiers to restore order during the protest.

In the statement titled, “Nigerians Should Hold Government Responsible if Anything Happens to Me,” Adegboruwa said, “Since the submission of the report of the Lagos #EndSARS Panel, there have been lots of threats and attacks, by those suspected to be agents of the government, upon me, especially in the media.

“I have not committed any crime beyond joining other eminent Nigerians with unblemished integrity, to accept the nomination of government on behalf of my constituency, the Nigerian Bar Association and the civil society and the indeed the masses of our people, for a national assignment.

“Two prominent lawyers of the government have openly incited opinions against me on national television, with mindless accusations.

“I have, however, refused to be intimidated or bend to the tactics of government to be silenced.

“I urge the good people of Nigeria, my professional colleagues in the Nigerian Bar Association, my comrades in the civil rights movement and the people of Nigeria, to hold government responsible should anything happen to me.

“Just last night, one of the prominent EndSARS protesters who testified before the Panel, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, was attacked and dealt serous machete blows, in what was clearly an attempted murder, as reported by her counsel, with very disturbing photos.

“I heeded the clarion call to serve by the government with the honest believe that the Panel was meant to say the truth and nothing but the truth, which is what we have done. It is left for government and Nigerians to do the needful with the report of the Panel.”