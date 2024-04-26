Connect with us

Business

Unclaimed Dividends: Nigerian Breweries publishes list of shareholders
Advertisement

Business

More Nigerians opt for Dangote Cement, as volume rises by 26.1% to 4.6MT

Business

Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia as Nigerian Education Loan Fund chair

Business

Report says 20% Nigerians use Bitcoin to transact daily

Business

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank appoints Wale Bolorunduro new board chairman

Business

Economic hardship: Tinubu vows to continue to take difficult decisions

Business

Naira fall continues, drops to N1,405 to dollar at parallel market

Business

Dangote Cement reports N817.35bn revenue in Q1 2024

Business

After 140 years, PZ Cussons plots exit from Africa over difficult environment in Nigeria

Business

Air Peace to begin Abuja-London flights

Business

Unclaimed Dividends: Nigerian Breweries publishes list of shareholders

Published

1 day ago

on

Unclaimed Dividends: Nigerian Breweries publishes list of shareholders

Nigerian Breweries has notified the Nigerian Exchange and Shareholders that the Company’s Unclaimed Dividends List has been published and is available on the Company’s website.

The publication of the List on the website is in lieu of publishing it in the newspapers and it is in addition to the List already circulated to the affected Shareholders alongside the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.

The Company stated thus:

News continues after this Advertisement

“We advise all affected Shareholders to please contact our Registrar, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited at No. 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos State or via the e-mail address: [email protected] or [email protected] with a view to claiming the dividends.

We remain committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to reduce the incidence of Unclaimed Dividends in Nigeria. In that regard, we urge Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-Dividend Form to contact the Registrar and do so”.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *