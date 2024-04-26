Unclaimed Dividends: Nigerian Breweries publishes list of shareholders

Nigerian Breweries has notified the Nigerian Exchange and Shareholders that the Company’s Unclaimed Dividends List has been published and is available on the Company’s website.

The publication of the List on the website is in lieu of publishing it in the newspapers and it is in addition to the List already circulated to the affected Shareholders alongside the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.

The Company stated thus:

“We advise all affected Shareholders to please contact our Registrar, First Registrars & Investor Services Limited at No. 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos State or via the e-mail address: [email protected] or [email protected] with a view to claiming the dividends.

We remain committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to reduce the incidence of Unclaimed Dividends in Nigeria. In that regard, we urge Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-Dividend Form to contact the Registrar and do so”.

