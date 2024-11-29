‘I’d been rushed to the ER twice that week already,’ hospitalized Omotola opens up on health challenge 

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, a veteran Nollywood actress, has opened up about her battle with an undisclosed illness, noting that she had the most dilapidating stomach, back and chest pain and felt like she was dying

The 46-year-old in an Instagram post on Thursday, shared a video of herself receiving medical treatment.

The actress disclosed that she underwent surgery to remove her gallbladder. She also expressed gratitude to God for life and good health.

“Please join me as I thank God for life and good health. Have you been told by a doctor ‘There’s nothing more we can do at this time?’ and you still feel like you’re dying,” she said.

“I had been getting my films ready and after the day’s edit, I proceeded for the Academy Voting Member’s viewing of the Gladiator 11 but all through the viewing, I could not sit up.

“I had been rushed to the ER twice that week already for back and chest pains that would come intensely and leave the next day! The doctors were checking for my now Hbp and intense acid reflux!

“On the second admission the doctor gave all the drips, blood work and sent me home to manage. Luckily it left. However, after the movie, I knew there will be no talks with Denzel or Ridley Scott today. I needed to go!

“I threw up all night till there was nothing to throw up anymore. By morning the most dilapidating stomach pain started and so I was rushed again to emergency… the third time!

“This time, I was wheeled in, straight for a CT scan, ultrasound and the MRI. Then the doctor said I have to go in immediately for surgery to remove your gallbladder! It was so dilated, the doctors wandered how I was not in more pain.

“So the fight for my life began and today I am returning to give all the glory to God. Not only for the gift of life, but the gift of good health. The gift of a complete body or a sane mind to even dream of a better day!”