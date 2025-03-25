Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, was spotted shopping with his new partner, Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, at Vodi’s boutique.

A viral video circulating on Tuesday captured the couple being warmly welcomed by fashion designer Seyi Vodi. In the clip, Osawaru is heard saying, “Came shopping. Wearing this to parliament on Monday.”

This outing follows 2Baba’s public proposal to Osawaru in February after confirming his separation from Annie Idibia. The singer was also recently seen shopping with her at a hair store, amid concerns from his family about his whereabouts.

Their latest appearance has sparked widespread reactions, as fans continue to speculate about their relationship.