Olajumoke the bread seller reveals shocking history of domestic abuse

Olajumoke Orisaguna, the former bread seller who became an international model after a chance encounter with photographer TY Bello, has revealed a shocking secret: she endured years of domestic abuse during her marriage to Sunday Orisaguna.

In an interview with City FM, Olajumoke also known as “Olajumoke Onibread,” alleged that her ex-husband, Sunday Orisaguna, subjected her to physical and emotional abuse, impacting both her personal life and career.

A violent incident with her ex-husband’s sister in January 2016 proved to be the breaking point, she said.

She made the courageous decision to leave the marriage to work at a bakery, taking her two children with her to Lagos. However, Sunday joined her in Lagos and the abuse persisted, “Even in the house that was rented for me in Surulere, he would still beat me up,”

She confessed that the violence began in Osun State and continued even after her rise to fame. “Whenever I had a misunderstanding with his mother, he would beat me to the extent that my face and body would be swollen.”

Olajumoke, a mother of two, explained that societal pressures and the stigma of separation prevented her from speaking out sooner.

She also alleged that her ex-husband started to taint her image by saying bad things to her supporters after their separation, hindering her career. “It was when I separated from him; that was when everything started going down the drain because he started spoiling my name.”

By sharing her experience after many years, Olajumoke is not only breaking the silence surrounding this critical issue but also inspiring hope and empowering others to seek help and reclaim their lives