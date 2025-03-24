Gospel Singer Steve Crown Ties the Knot in a Heartfelt Ceremony

Connect with us

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown, has officially tied the knot, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

He shared the joyous news with fans on Instagram, posting a heartfelt message.

“Officially off the market, two hearts fused by God, a walk to forever, and the beginning of my best days,” he wrote, expressing his excitement and gratitude.

While details about his bride remain private, fans and fellow gospel artists have flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Steve Crown, known for his powerful worship songs, has been a prominent figure in the Nigerian gospel music scene for years. His proposal announcement has sparked joy among his followers, with many praising God for this new milestone in his life.

