Small Doctor welcomes newborn baby in Canada

Nigerian singer Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, has welcomed a baby with his partner in Canada.

The news was shared by his partner on social media, where she posted pregnancy photos along with a heartfelt message:

“Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah Robbi Aalamini. Welcome to the world, sunshine.”

Although the baby’s gender has not been disclosed, sources confirm the child was born in Canada.

Small Doctor, known for his energetic performances and hit songs like Penalty, has yet to make a public statement. However, fans and colleagues have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the new addition to his family.