Connect with us

Entertainment

Small Doctor welcomes newborn baby in Canada
Advertisement

Entertainment

How I lost three wives to the cold hands of death – Jide Kosoko

Entertainment

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru go shopping at Vodi’s Store

Entertainment

Gospel Singer Steve Crown Ties the Knot in a Heartfelt Ceremony

Entertainment

"The new wave of Afrobeats: Rising stars and visionary producers"

Entertainment

Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, others bag nominations for 2025 AMVCA

Entertainment

Hold me accountable for my mistakes, not my religion – Naira Marley

Entertainment

Nigerian Idol marks 10th anniversary with season 10 premiere in April

Entertainment

Gospel Singer Nikki Laoye welcomes baby girl on Wedding anniversary

Entertainment

Mohbad’s brother, friend nabbed outside Lagos court

Entertainment

Small Doctor welcomes newborn baby in Canada

Published

19 mins ago

on

Small Doctor welcomes newborn baby in Canada

Nigerian singer Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, has welcomed a baby with his partner in Canada.

The news was shared by his partner on social media, where she posted pregnancy photos along with a heartfelt message:
“Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah Robbi Aalamini. Welcome to the world, sunshine.”

Although the baby’s gender has not been disclosed, sources confirm the child was born in Canada.

Small Doctor, known for his energetic performances and hit songs like Penalty, has yet to make a public statement. However, fans and colleagues have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the new addition to his family.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *