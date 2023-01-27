Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, veteran Nollywood actress, says that living in the United States has opened her eyes to see the suffering that Nigerians go through in the country.

She posted this via her Instagram Story on Thursday, saying, “After living in the US now for about 2 years. Not just visiting but living and changing systems. I now see many things we managed and let slide is just pure craziness.

“I’m deeply frustrated at the depth and volume of the needless suffering Nigerians go through. We are too intelligent a people to suffer like this.

Suffering is not lessons to brag about…it’s evil. Why must people suffer to get anything done? Why?!”

Credit: Instagram | realomosexy