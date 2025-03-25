Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has shared graphic details of his polygamous marriage, saying that he has lost three wives under different circumstances.

He is married to one wife and hoped that God will not allow him to lose her.

In an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko made clarification that he did not have four wives at the same time, but rather married two, lost them, and then married another two.

He noted that he is not advocating for polygamy, acknowledging that not everyone can manage its complexities as smoothly as he has.

The actor gave insights into how he manages his polygamous household, particularly when it comes to celebrating his children’s birthdays.

Kosoko stated that his children and their mothers understand when he is not financially buoyant to celebrate every birthday elaborately.

Instead, he prioritises showing love and care to all his children and wives in other ways.

He stressed that he does not feel obligated to buy gifts for all his children simultaneously, stating that each child’s needs are addressed individually.

He said: “I lost three wives under different circumstances, I’m with one at the moment, God will not allow me lose her. I didn’t have four wives at the same time o! Don’t get it wrong because people are not getting it. I had two, I lost them. I married another two.

“I am not supporting polygamy. Not everybody can be this lucky. Do you know that in some polygamous homes, you have mothers with different children, and your own daughter’s or child’s birthday is tomorrow? Fortunately, we celebrated it elaborately. But when it comes to another child’s birthday, and I am not buoyant enough, my children and their mothers understand that with me.

“If it’s your birthday and I have money, I will do it. If your own comes when I don’t have money, that’s your fate. It’s a matter of luck with me. But you must have shown them that you love them all. You must have given them that love in other ways, so when it’s not coming at that material time, they will easily understand.

“Another one will tell me, ‘Daddy, anytime you get money, you still need to buy me something for my birthday.’ I will say, ‘By God’s grace, remind me.’ And when the money comes and they remind me, I give them what they ought to have gotten for their birthday.

“But don’t tell me that because I bought something for your co-wife’s son, I must also buy for your son. If you do so, you lose it. I won’t buy. That’s not the way I operate.”