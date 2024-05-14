Fuel scarcity: Customs impounds petrol worth N8.7m in Lagos

In the face ongoing scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, across the country, the Nigeria Customs Service personnel have intercepted a large volume of petrol in plastic jerry cans hidden in 177 sack bags with duty paid value of N8.7 million, along Isalu Creek Badagry Waterway in Lagos State en route Benin Republic.

The products impounded by operatives of the Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs, include 177 sacks filled with PMS as well as 61 kegs of 25litres filled with PMS, amounting to 1,325 litres of petrol.

The Customs Area Controller, Western Marine Command, Paul Bamisaiye, disclosed that the seizure was made possible by a joint patrol team on credible intelligence.

Bamisaiye, who commended the effort of officers involved in the interception and their commitment to duty, said the seizure was made on the midnight of last Wednesday.

He said, “Based on credible intelligence, we received the movement of two boats laden with what was suspected to be petroleum products concealed in sacks. Upon receipt of the information, the team moved into Isalu Creeks Badagry Waterway.”

The Customs Area Controller stated that careful examination of the seizure revealed “177 sacks and 61 kegs of 25 litres Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) containing 12,500 liters with a total duty paid value standing at N8,750,000.”

According to him, the action of the smugglers contravenes Section 245 and 254 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

He warned smugglers to desist from their wicked acts or risk arrest, as the Command has zero tolerance for smuggling.

“There is a strong warning, as the economic importance of this kind of seizure at a time of fuel scarcity can not be over-emphasised. People are suffering due to artificial scarcity, but they are busy smuggling these products outside the country to make money.

“It’s either they stop this act, or we continue to arrest them. We have zero tolerance for this act,” the Customs Controller said.

