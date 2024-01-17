‘Enough is enough,’ Wike warns kidnappers terrorising Abuja

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has vowed to deal with bandits and kidnappers terrorising the nation’s capital.

The is as he commenced confidence-building visits to Area Councils in the territory, declaring that security agencies would henceforth make it hot for bandits.

Wike who visited Bwari town, headquarters of Bwari Area Council, held a town hall meeting with the residents, traditional rulers, security, defence and intelligence personnel in the area and other stakeholders.

He is expected to also visit other Councils in the coming days.

At the event, Wike declared that enough was enough and that informants working for the bandits would not linger be able to sleep among decent residents.

He said; “Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration. Yesterday (Tuesday), Mr President summoned a high-level security meeting, which includes all the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari. And so, currently, it is one of the key priorities, that Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will want to face squarely.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual. My coming here today is to show you that we are serious. To all those bandits, enough is enough. We will do everything in our power to make sure that this does not happen again.

“Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, then we have no business in government. My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious. All those criminals, bandits, enough is enough. We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will not allow this to happen again. That is why just this morning, Mr. President has given me approval, to provide everything required to the security agencies. And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious.

“Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required. I know how big Bwari is, I know that you have boundaries with three states -Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the Northeast, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them”.

Wike also sought the assistance of the people especially with regards to providing information to security agencies.

“Without information there is nothing we can do and that is where you come in. Traditional and community leaders, you have a great role to play. You need to assist security agencies with information.

“In the next few days, you will see action from the security agencies. There could be informants even here within this meeting hall. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care. I am the Minister of FCT. You won’t sleep again. Informants, you won’t sleep again.

“This message is not just for Bwari but to all the Area Councils. From time to time, we will come here and interface with you. We won’t sit down in the city”.

The minister advised the public against resorting to crowdfunding in a bid to raise funds for ransom, saying it helps terrorists to launch more attacks.

“We have to stop this idea of going to radio to say we are going to raise money. When you do that, these bandits are happy that people are concerned and raising money. I know you are concerned that your loved ones are with kidnappers but we must do everything to discourage them”, he stated.

Earlier, Chairman of the Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya recalled that in the week leading to last Christmas, kidnappers violently attacked the peaceful agrarian community of Tokulo seriously injuring a number of residents and abducting some of the villagers.

“This was followed by another attack on the border community of Kuduru, where two people were killed and the kidnappers also abducted some residents.

“Before the end of December 2023, kidnappers also invaded Zuma village, a suburb of Bwari town, killing two persons and abducting some others.

“Sadly again, within the first few days of the New Year, kidnappers attacked Dutse-Sagwari, a community along Dutse -Bwari Expressway. A number of people were also abducted during this attack. This sad incident was closely followed by another attack on Padan-Gwari Village, where kidnappers abducted some villagers, too. And most recently, kidnappers launched another ferocious attack on Kawu Village, during which they injured a number of people and kidnapped some.

“These are the sad and sorrowful experiences we have been passing through in the last one month. Despite the enormity of these calamities, the Council has refused to be overwhelmed and defeated”.

He solicited the help of the minister in providing the needed logistics to security agencies in tackling the security challenges, including vehicles, motorcycles and regular fueling of the vehicles for optimum results.