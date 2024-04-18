Members of a group identified as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reform Vanguard have staged a protest to the party’s secretariat in Abuja and demanded the immediate resignation of the party’s Acting Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagun, and Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Members of the group who arrived the party’s headquarters before its National Economic Council meeting scheduled for today, Thursday, demanded that action be taken against Wike for alleged anti-party activities and implored members of the NEC to summon the courage and conviction necessary to take the tough decisions required to reposition the party for greatness.

The convener of the PDP reform, Usman Seidu, while speaking said Damagun and Wike have “undermined our collective efforts and jeopardized our very existence as a formidable opposition force”.

He continued, “We commend our former National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for his demonstration of unwavering loyalty and love for our party by withdrawing all pending suits against the party in the court.

“His actions have paved the way for our great party to move forward, to cleanse our ranks and restore integrity to our leadership.

“However, the presence of individuals like Amb. Iliya Damagun and Mr. Nyesom Wike within our midst remains a cancerous growth on the body of our party.

“Their actions, tantamount to betrayal, have undermined our collective efforts and jeopardised our very existence as a formidable opposition force.

“The time has come for the NEC to act decisively. Amb. Iliya Damagun must be removed from his position as acting national chairman, in accordance with the provisions of our party’s constitution.

“He must be replaced with a loyal member from the north-central, someone who embodies the spirit of our party and will work tirelessly for the advancement of its course.

“Furthermore, we cannot turn a blind eye to the continuous presence of Mr. Nyesom Wike within our ranks. His romance with the APC has been handsomely rewarded with his appointment as minister of the FCT and as such, his stay is a slap in the face of every loyal member of our party.

“If the party fails to take decisive action against those who have betrayed our trust, then it risks losing the faith and support of it’s loyal members across the country.”

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, attended the national caucus meeting of the PDP on Wednesday.

