Connect with us

Politics

Northern elders kick against planned relocation of CBN staff to Lagos
Advertisement

Politics

Why neighboring countries don’t have insecurity like Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Politics

'Enough is enough,' Wike warns kidnappers terrorising Abuja

Politics

We supported Muslim-Muslim ticket but now we're suffering, Sharia council laments

Politics

Otti's Supreme Court victory a manifestation of divine hand of God - Betty Obasi

Politics

Obasanjo, Tinubu exchange warm greetings in Imo

Politics

S'Court verdict: Otti announces new road projects, vows to end divisions in Abia

Politics

Sponsors of Plateau attacks known – Gov Mutfwang

Politics

Tinubu meets APC governors behind closed doors at the Villa

Headlines Politics

Supreme Court affirms Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

Politics

Northern elders kick against planned relocation of CBN staff to Lagos

Published

2 hours ago

on

Northern elders kick against planned relocation of CBN staff to Lagos

Northern elders under the umbrella of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) have warned against the proposed movement of key departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from Abuja to Lagos State, noting that it may lead to brain drain.

The elders also argued that it would cause a strain and disruption on the bank’s performance and efficiency.

The CBN had in an internal memo on Sunday, said it was moving some of its departments to Lagos.

The move, according to an official of the CBN who spoke on condition of anonymity, is to decongest the apex bank’s head office.

Reacting to the development, in a statement on Thursday, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, noted that the relocation of the bank would result in increased cost, reduced coordination, regional economic disparities, impaired economic development in northern Nigeria, among others.

“It would require significant financial investment as the CBN would need to allocate funds for setting up new offices, purchasing or leasing properties, relocating employees, and other infrastructural requirements,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“This would strain the CBN’s budget and divert resources away from other essential functions and initiatives.

“Moving key departments to Lagos may lead to a loss of skilled employees who are unable or unwilling to relocate. This brain drain could negatively impact the CBN’s performance and efficiency.

“Relocation would lead to a temporary disruption in the CBN’s operations.

“Employees would need time to adjust to their new surroundings, potentially causing delays in decision-making and implementation.”

 

Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

P