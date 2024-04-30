Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

Okomu Oil reports N43.48bn as turnover in Q1 2024, grows profit by 48.18%

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc on Monday published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2024.

The Company reported a turnover of N43.48 billion for the 3 months period, up by 79.62% from N24.21 billion reported in Q1 2023.

Profit after tax of N15.081 billion was achieved for the 3 months period, up by 48.18% from N10.177 billion profit reported in Q1 2023.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N15.81

At the share price of N232.50, the P/E ratio of Okomu Oil stands at 14.71x with earnings yield of 6.80%.

