Osun Task Force warns marketers against fuel hoarding , price inflation

Osun State government Taskforce on Petroleum Price Monitoring has warned owners of petrol stations across the state against hoarding petroleum products to create artificial scarcity.

This was contained In a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the Taskforce who doubles as the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The taskforce noted that its surveillance across the state revealed that most filling stations are hoarding petrol products, thereby worsening the fuel supply situation in the state.

Akinleye posited that surveillance activities were conducted in major towns and the state capital in the last three days and that it revealed deliberate hoarding of fuel to create artificial scarcity.

The Taskforce consequently issued strong warning to affected filling stations which are already listed as direct culprits to open up their tanks and dispense fuel to the members of the public.

The statement further tasked marketers to be public spirited in their pricing of Petroleum products, reminding them of the already harsh economic situation on the members of the public.

Failure to stop the fuel hoarding and take Humanitarian notice of prevailing economic situation in the country will lead to severe sanctions, the statement warned.

