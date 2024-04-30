The Financial Markets Dealers Quotations Group Plc. (FMDQ), has announced the appointment of Mr. Muhammad Abdullahi, the Deputy Governor of the Economic Policy Directorate at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as the Group Chairman of its Board.

His appointment follows the retirement of the fourth Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, effective September 2023.

FMDQ which announced this on its website on Monday noted that Abdullahi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Having held key leadership positions in the private, public, and international development sectors, he is well-positioned to lead FMDQ Group into the future.

In his earlier career, Abdullahi made significant contributions in both the banking sector and public service. He served as the Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget in the Government of Kaduna State, and subsequently as the Chief of Staff to the State Governor.

His tenure also included chairing the Infrastructure Council, where he oversaw the largest infrastructure expansion in the State’s history.

Beyond Nigeria, Abdullahi’s expertise extended to global platforms, including the World Bank Expert Advisory Council and the Executive Office of the United Nations Secretary-General in New York.

His ongoing doctoral research at the Henley Business School, Reading University, United Kingdom, focuses on Global Value Chains, Informality, and Development in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking about his appointment, the CBN Deputy Governor expressed his commitment to maintaining FMDQ Group’s legacy of innovation and excellence.

“FMDQ Group has established itself as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the Nigerian financial markets over the past decade,” he stated.

“It is an absolute honour for me to join this significantly important financial market infrastructure, and I am committed not only to maintaining this legacy but also enhancing it to meet the evolving demands of our time,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group, Mr. Bola Koko, welcomed the apex bank’s deputy governor to the organisation.

“The entire FMDQ ecosystem is delighted to welcome Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi on board. We are confident that his wealth of experience and illustrious expertise make him more than capable of leading our organisation to greater heights of growth and excellence,” he said.

“His appointment signifies FMDQ Group’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and strategic leadership as it continues to drive innovation and development across the Nigerian financial markets,” he added.

FMDQ Group operates as Africa’s first vertically integrated Financial Market Infrastructure group, providing a range of services across debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives, and equity markets

