Stock market declines by 0.28%

Monday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 0.28% to close at 97,879.94 points from the previous close of 98,152.91 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.28% to close at N55.357 trillion from the previous close of N55.512 trillion, thereby shedding N155 billion.

An aggregate of 277 million units of shares were traded in 8,714 deals, valued at about N5 billion.

News continues after this Advertisement

The Market Breadth closed positive as 25 equities emerged as gainers against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sterling Bank led other gainers with 9.95% growth to close at N4.20 from the previous close of 3.82.

FBNH, Honeywell Flour and TANTALIZER among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.83%, 9.40% and 9.09% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Dangote Sugar and Secure Electronic Technology led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N43.20 and N0.54 from the previous close of N48.00 and N0.60

CAP and Berger Paint among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.88% and 9.87% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 19 million units of its shares in 364 deals, valued at N269 million.

UBA traded about 34.6 million units of its shares in 646 deals, valued at N799 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 18.8 million units of its shares in 604 deals, valued at N318.6 million.

News continues after this Advertisement