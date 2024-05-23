Chams Holding Company Plc appoints Chijioke Ugochukwu as Non-Executive Director

Chams Holding Company Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment of Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu as a Non-Executive Director of Chams Holding Company Plc with effect from June 1, 2024.

Mrs. Chijioke is a Chartered Director and Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), United Kingdom and of the Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria (CIoD), as well as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN).

She has spent well over 30 years in the Board room, became a director in 2012 and is presently an Independent Non-Executive Director with Access Pensions Limited.

News continues after this Advertisement

She serves on several committees and councils of the CIoD Nigeria, the CIBN and the Lagos Business School (LBS). She is a member of the Board of Governors of the Babington Macauly Seminary. Before this, she was the Executive Director, Shared Services & Products and Chief Information Officer at Fidelity Bank Plc.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL. B Hons.) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Barrister at Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School. She also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from IESE/University de Navarre, Barcelona.

She has attended several Executive Education programs globally at the Institute of Directors UK, the Institute of Management Development (IMD), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Oxford Said Business School, The Wharton School and Columbia Business School amongst others. She also facilitates classes in Business Ethics and Women in Leadership at the Lagos Business School.

News continues after this Advertisement